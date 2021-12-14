Anand Rathi Wealth shares give up day's gains after strong debut

Anand Rathi Wealth shares gave up some of their initial gains after a strong debut on Tuesday. The stock of Mumbai-based Anand Rathi Wealth - a part of financial services group Anand Rathi - climbed to as high as Rs 615 on both BSE and NSE before retreating. At the day's high, Anand Rathi shares commanded a premium of 11.8 percent over the issue price.

At 2 pm, the Anand Rathi Wealth stock was trading at Rs 599.5 on BSE and Rs 597.6 on NSE, slightly below the listing day opening levels.

ARW has joined a majority of strong listings in recent times. More than two-thirds of stocks have begun their secondary market journey at a premium so far in 2021.

The strong debut of Anand Rathi Wealth was in line with the trend seen in the grey market in the past few days. Anand Rathi commanded a premium of Rs 50 in the grey market prior to the listing of shares, according to dealers.

Anand Rathi Wealth's IPO , shares under which were available for bidding from December 2 to December 6, was subscribed nearly 10 times the equity on offer, receiving bids for 8.3 crore shares as against the 84.8 lakh shares on offer. The portion reserved for non-institutional investors was subscribed 25.4 times and that for retail investors 7.8 times. The quota reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) saw a subscription of 2.5 times.

One can expect a sharp decline in the Anand Rathi Wealth stock, according to Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities. He suggests those who got the IPO allotment book a listing gain and re-enter around Rs 420 per share.