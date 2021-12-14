Anand Rathi Wealth makes strong market debut, shares list at 9% premium over issue price

Anand Rathi Wealth shares made a strong market debut on Tuesday. The stock of Mumbai-based Anand Rathi Wealth - a part of financial services group Anand Rathi - listed on BSE at Rs 602.1, a premium of 9.5 percent over its issue price of Rs 550. On NSE, Anand Rathi Wealth debuted at Rs 600, a premium of 9.1 percent.

The listing of Anand Rathi Wealth on stock exchanges BSE and NSE reflected the trend seen in the grey market in the past few days.

Anand Rathi Wealth's market debut comes at a time when most IPOs have received a robust response from investors in the recent past.

Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities, expects a sharp decline in Anand Rathi Wealth shares post-listing.

"My advice to allottees is to book a listing gain profit and re-enter at around Rs 420 per share levels," he said.

The IPO of Anand Rathi Wealth saw an overall booking of almost 10 times, receiving bids for 8.3 crore shares as against the 84.8 lakh shares on offer.

The quotas reserved for non-institutional investors and retail investors were subscribed 25.4 times and 7.8 times respectively. The portion meant for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was booked 2.5 times.

Anand Rathi Wealth's IPO was overpriced, according to Ravi Singh, Vice President and Head of Research at ShareIndia. He had expected the stock to list at a discount to the issue price.