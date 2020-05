The government's recent move to hike excise duties on petrol and diesel will be a big drawback for the oil marketing companies (OMCs) as they are not allowed to increase their retail prices, which will directly affect their marketing and refining margins.

OMCs now are under a huge threat as this duty hike will further strain their refining margins at a time when demand is uncertain.

ICICI Securities believes that the net marketing margins would decline to Rs 2.3-4.4/ litre after the recent hike in excise duty, assuming the decline in volume is of 32-62 percent. It has also cut the target prices of the OMCs by 16-34 percent.

With visible signs of risk seen in the oil business, many analysts have also slashed the companies' earnings by up to 27 percent for FY20-21.

CLSA has initiated large cuts to earnings and target prices, reiterating 'SELL' calls on all the 3 OMCs - Indian Oil Corporation, HPCL and BPCL.

"We cut our target price for IOCL to Rs 65 from Rs 105. For HPCL, we cut our target to Rs 180 from Rs 210. For BPCL, the target price has been cut to Rs 330 from Rs 450. We reiterate SELLs on all three," said the brokerage.