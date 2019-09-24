Analysts bullish on banks after corporate tax cut; here are their top stock picks
Updated : September 24, 2019 12:28 PM IST
According to analysts, the corporate tax cut is likely to aid the banking sector earnings by around 10 percent, with the private banks benefitting more from the move relative to their PSB peers.
The Nifty Bank surged over 14 percent since the announcement as compared to an 8.3 percent rise in the benchmark Nifty50 index.
According to Antique Research, higher benefits are expected to flow to HDFC Bank, Kotak Bank, and IndusInd Bank.
