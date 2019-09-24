Analysts bullish on banks after corporate tax cut; here are their top stock picks

The government cut the corporate tax rate to 22 percent from existing 30 percent, which would lower effective tax rate (ETR) to 25.17 percent at the higher end from the current level of 34.95 percent.

According to analysts, the move is likely to aid the banking sector earnings by around 10 percent, with the private banks benefitting more versus the PSBs as they have a higher ETR.

"With ETR averaging at 33 percent for private banks, earnings are likely to rise by 12 percent. With ETR of 30 percent, PSBs are expected witness earnings gain of 7 percent," said Reliance Securities in a report.

READ MORE: This is how manufacturers can grab 15% corporate tax benefit, according to experts

The brokerage added that the move should result in higher valuation multiple for the sector, return ratios will inch-up materially from the current levels (100-200bps improvement in RoE). Further, improvement in private investment and consumption cycle will have a positive impact on loan growth prospects, though this might take a while to reflect in numbers.

According to Phillip Capital, banks in the higher tax bracket, such as HDFC Bank, SBI, Kotak Mahindra Bank, DCB Bank, Federal Bank, and RBL Bank, will gain from the move.

The brokerage house expects a 10 percent reduction in effective tax of banks which are in the higher tax bracket. NBFCs and HFCs, which fall into the higher tax bracket and would also gain.

It also noted that the government's push for fresh investments in manufacturing may generate demand for capex-related loans. "However, we are not very sanguine about this, as most high-capex sectors (steel, power, and cement) are either in financial trouble or facing demand constraints. We believe that the tax incentive to push investments in manufacturing would largely encourage global players to set up a manufacturing base in India, which may not create demand for domestic credit," it further said.

READ MORE: Stocks recommended by CLSA, Motilal Oswal, Edelweiss after corporate tax cuts

Also, if the fiscal stimulus proved helpful to revive demand, it can also lead to better demand for loans and allay asset-quality concerns for banks to some extent, Phillip Capital stated.

The Nifty Bank has surged over 14 percent since the announcement as compared to an 8.3 percent rise in the benchmark Nifty50 index.

According to Antique Research, higher benefits are expected to flow to HDFC Bank, Kotak Bank, and IndusInd Bank, which are at a higher effective tax rate and lower gains for state-owned banks.

The brokerage has ICICI Bank as its preferred bet followed by HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, and SBI. In mid-caps, they continue to prefer Federal Bank.

Meanwhile, Prabhudas Lilladher remains overweight on the banking sector. The brokerage has upgraded Axis Bank to 'equal weight' from 'underweight'.

ICICI Direct said that Axis Bank and SBI remain their top buys. They revised HDFC Bank from 'hold' to 'buy'. The merger of PSU banks may keep them occupied leading to further market share gains for private banks, large retail NBFCs, they added.

As per Reliance Securities, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and IndusInd Bank are top picks, while DCB Bank and Federal Bank will be the key beneficiaries amongst the mid-sized pack.