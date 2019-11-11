Analysis: Risk-free debt and gold have delivered higher returns than equities this decade

If you had followed a buy-and-hold strategy with the 10-year government security (a risk-free investment), the BSE Sensex and the gold since January 1, 2011, today you would have earned a yield of 7.91 percent on the g-sec, an annual return of 7.8 percent on equities and 6.07 percent on the gold. This is clearly a shift from the historical trend, wherein equities have generally far outperformed debt.

Empirical study reveals that equities have generally delivered healthy returns for a buy-and-hold strategy of 10-years or more. For blocks of ten years since 1980, equities have generated compounded annual returns of anywhere between near 11 percent to over 21 percent. For gold, these returns have been more volatile and moderate, ranging from about 5 percent to over 17 percent on a compounded annual basis.

However, for the 10 years ending 2020, equities could significantly underperform unless we see a sharp uptrend over the next 12-13 months. The Sensex will need to scale past 53,000 if it has to return over 10 percent compounded since 2010. Will it, is the question?

Based on historical earnings, the current price-to-earnings multiple of the index stands at over 27. This is sharply higher than the range of 13 to 24 times over the past 20 years. What is more worrying is that a sharp earnings growth in the current fiscal ending March 31, 2020, is unlikely given the slowdown in the economy. This heightens the risk of a sharp correction in multiples to near historical averages.

Interestingly, risk-free debt is fairly attractive today, as it offers a near 275 basis point real return over inflation—as measured by the spread between the 10-year g-sec yield and the consumer price inflation index. And unless there is a clear signal of a significant uptick in return from equities, the smart money will likely look to lock into fixed income returns from quality issuers.

The gold is the other asset that can be used to hedge the portfolio as it usually tends to do well in times of uncertainty. Gold has returned a CAGR of 8.7 percent over the past 40 years and an even better 11.8 percent compounded over the past 20 years.

The short point here is that the risks of elevated equity valuations are real, and even if you are an equities bull, this might be a wise time to diversify your portfolio, adding a little more of high-quality debt and gold.