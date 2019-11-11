#SCAyodhaVerdict#TelecomWar#YesBank
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks
Market

Analysis: Risk-free debt and gold have delivered higher returns than equities this decade

Updated : November 11, 2019 11:52 AM IST

Empirical study reveals that equities have generally delivered healthy returns for a buy-and-hold strategy of 10-years or more.
However, for the 10 years ending 2020, equities could significantly underperform unless we see a sharp uptrend over the next 12-13 months.
Analysis: Risk-free debt and gold have delivered higher returns than equities this decade
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

I-T department seeks a cut of Rs 1 lakh crore in direct tax collection target, says report

I-T department seeks a cut of Rs 1 lakh crore in direct tax collection target, says report

Centre's proceeds from divestments stand at Rs 12,995 crore against Rs 1.05 lakh crore target

Centre's proceeds from divestments stand at Rs 12,995 crore against Rs 1.05 lakh crore target

Coke to complete $1.7 billion investment in 'Fruit Circular Economy'

Coke to complete $1.7 billion investment in 'Fruit Circular Economy'

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV