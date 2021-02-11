Auto Analysis: Investors lukewarm on Tesla's $1.5 billion bitcoin splurge Updated : February 11, 2021 01:43 PM IST Shareholders voiced concern that the investment by Tesla, which recently joined the benchmark S&P 500 stock index, could fuel more gyrations in the company's shares. On the fixed-income side, investors had mixed views on the impact of the bitcoin investment. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply