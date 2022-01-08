An Elite Group: These companies are most likely to be the next trillion-dollar businesses

Apple recently became the first company in the world to hit a market cap of $3 trillion. The company’s market value since then has come down to $2.824 trillion, a figure that is still higher than the GDP of the UK and India. While Apple is still the world’s most valuable company, only a few other companies share the honour of having a market cap of over $1 trillion -- Microsoft, Saudi Aramco, Alphabet, Amazon and Tesla. Facebook-owner Meta Platform’s current market cap is $922.96, but did go over $1 trillion in October 2021.

Here are some of the other companies that can potentially become part of the elite group of companies whose market cap is higher than $1 trillion. All data is taken from companiesmarketcap.com.

Berkshire Hathaway

The Warren Buffet-owned multinational holding company is the eighth-most valuable company in the world with a market cap of $711.75 billion. The company’s Class A shares are one of the most highly-priced in the world. Berkshire Hathaway’s shares are worth $480,000.

Nvidia

American multinational technology company and one of the biggest names in the semiconductor industry, Nvidia has a market cap of $678.99 billion. The company is expected to grow further in the future as the demand for semiconductor chips is likely to only accelerate.

TSMC

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company is a Taiwanese multinational semiconductor contract manufacturing and design company and the largest producer of semiconductor chips in the world. The company is responsible for manufacturing the semiconductor chips used by companies like Apple, Nvidia and others. TSMC has a market cap of $640.48 billion.

Tencent

Tencent is a Chinese multinational holding company with a variety of incredibly diverse businesses. The company’s major areas of interest include social media and instant messaging platforms, like WeChat and QQ, video games, e-commerce and more. Tencent has a market cap of $548.85 billion.

JPMorgan Chase