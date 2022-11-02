Amrutanjan Healthcare launches new period pain roll-on under Comfy brand

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The Comfy period pain roll-on is a 100 percent Ayurvedic product and will be available in 50ml bottles.

Amrutanjan Health Care, best known for its pain and congestion relief balm, has launched a new period pain roll-on (PPRO) under its Comfy brand. Comfy is a fast-growing and popular brand in the sanitary napkin segment.

The Comfy period pain roll-on is a 100 percent Ayurvedic product and will be available in 50ml bottles, the company said in a stock exchange filing.

Comfy registered a five-year compounded annual growth rate of 53 percent. It already has a strong foothold in the tampons and sustainable menstrual cups market.

There are two variants of competitively priced tampons- Regular and Super. Its menstrual cups, on the other hand, are available in three variants - Small, Medium, and Large - based on size.

Shares of Amrutanjan Health Care ended 0.72 percent lower at Rs 734.35.