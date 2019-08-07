#SushmaSwaraj#IncomeTax#TailorMadeBiz
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks
Market

Amid market selloff, foreign investors quietly double up on life insurance bets

Updated : August 07, 2019 12:22 PM IST

After the increase in the surcharge tax in Union Budget, foreign portfolio investors sold over Rs 16,000 crore in Indian equities.
A recent data by The Economic Times suggests that the FPIs have been increasing their stake in life insurance companies.
Amid market selloff, foreign investors quietly double up on life insurance bets
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Vivo to launch its latest smartphone S1 in India today

Vivo to launch its latest smartphone S1 in India today

Lupin Q1 earnings today: What you should watch out for

Lupin Q1 earnings today: What you should watch out for

Samsung's The Frame, Smart 7-in-1 TVs now in India

Samsung's The Frame, Smart 7-in-1 TVs now in India

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV