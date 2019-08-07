Amid market selloff, foreign investors quietly double up on life insurance bets

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have sold over Rs 16,000 crore in Indian equities after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman raised the surcharge tax for the super-rich in the Union Budget.

But the equity market selloff did not deter FPIs from raising their stakes in life insurance companies.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance and HDFC Life Insurance saw about 1.40 percent stake increase as compared to last month.

In terms of stock valuations, all the aforementioned life insurance companies are trading at a premium compared to the industry average but are generating handsome returns. ICICI Pru and SBI Life generated returns of over 16 percent while HDFC Life Insurance saw a 23 percent rise in returns.

Another reason behind FPIs raising their stake in life insurance companies is that the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (IRDA) has not changed any of its norms related to its products.



Moreover, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in its June 7th circular had directed lenders to identify stress quickly, sign ICA and resolve bad loans proactively. Since many of the lenders are insurance companies, IRDA approval becomes crucial for all lenders to unite and hammer out resolutions.



In terms of quarterly earnings, life insurance companies have reported healthy results.

HDFC Life's June quarter net profit rose 12 percent year-on-year (YoY), ICICI Prudential Life saw a 1.2 percent rise in net profit while SBI Life Insurance Company’s net profit came in at Rs 371.90 crore, an increase of 4.96 percent YoY.

For HDFC Life, a ssets under management (AUM) stood at around Rs 1.3 lakh crore as of June 30, up 18 percent YoY with the debt and equity mix of 62:38 in Q1.