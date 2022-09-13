Who bought the 7 percent equity of Ami Organics that exchanged hands today

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The stocks mentioned in this story are based on unconfirmed reports from sources in dealing rooms. It is advised to consult your investment adviser before making any investment decisions.

Pharma company Ami Organics ended 10 percent higher in Tuesday's trading session after 7 percent of the company's equity exchanged hands in a large trade.

Sources within the dealing rooms tell CNBC TV-18 that a leading domestic Alternative Investment Fund is the likely buyer of this stake while the promoter entity is likely to be the seller.

As of the June quarter, promoters of Ami Organics held a 41.05 percent stake in the company. Today's gain in Ami Organics is the biggest single-day move in the stock since July this year.

18K Is Back!

Indian equities ended at the day's high on Tuesday, with the NSE Nifty 50 index closing above the mark of 18,000. The index reclaimed the level for the first time since April 5 this year. Three among the top five gainers on the index since April are auto stocks, while three of the top five laggards are IT names.

The rally though has left the street divided as many are not convinced about the one-way move seen by the indices since they made their recent lows in June this year.

"I think we need to continue to wear the blue cap of a trader and not bother too much about red cap which an investor wears. It's becoming very difficult to predict on a day to day basis, what's going to happen tomorrow, nobody knows right now," Market Expert Mehraboon J Irani told CNBC TV-18.

What's Catching The Eye?

Here are some other stocks that have been part of the dealing room chatter today:

Tech Mahindra: The stock ended 0.3 percent lower after gaining for three consecutive days. However, dealing rooms suggest that buying from a strong FII desk has continued even in today's trading session. The stock has recovered nearly 20 percent from its 52-week low in June this year.

Zomato: Another stock that has been buzzing due to buying at the FIIs desk is food-delivery giant Zomato. The stock ended 5 percent higher today and has gained 10 percent over the last four sessions. The stock has been in the news for its acquisition of Blinkit and subsequent corporate governance questions, due to which the stock fell to an all-time low, well below its IPO price of Rs 78.