5 recent market debutants that have doubled investors' money already

Recent D-Street debutant Ami Organics joined Clean Science and Tatva Chintan in doubling investors' money soon after hitting the secondary market. While Clean Science and Tatva took about two months each to shower their investors with phenomenal returns, the new kid on the block -- Ami Organics -- actually did it in two weeks.

Zomato and GR Infraprojects are close behind, giving returns to the tune of 81-90 percent.

These five stocks together make nearly one third of listings since July. In stark contrast to this, another one third of the debutants this quarter have actually slid to negative territory, data showed. Shares of Windlas Biotech, Krsnaa Diagnostics, CarTrade, Nuvoco and Glenmark Life are down 4-16 percent as of Friday, September 17.

2021: Winners and losers

In 2021 so far, the debutants giving maximum returns are Nureca and Laxmi Organic Industries, having surged more than four times from their issue prices. Easy Trip follows close on the heels of these stocks with a nearly 3.5 times return. Next in the list are Stove Kraft and MTAR Tech, up around 2.5 times each from their issue price as of Friday.

A total of 12 out of the total 38 companies to have listed their shares so far this year have rewarded bidders with a return of at least 90 percent.

For instance, if you had won one lot of 35 shares in Nureca for Rs 14,000 in February and held it, you would be sitting on Rs 58,452 today. And one lot of Laxmi Organic shares in March worth Rs 14,950 would be worth Rs 62,083 now.

The latest debutant, Ami Organics' one lot of 24 shares worth Rs 14,640 would have made you Rs 29,161 -- in about two weeks.

Here are the most rewarding debutants so far in 2021:

Stock CMP (Sept 17) Issue price Return (%) Nureca 1670.05 400 317.5 Laxmi Organic 539.85 130 315.3 Easy Trip 663.15 187 254.6 Stove Kraft 951 385 147.0 MTAR Tech 1411.15 575 145.4 Barbeque Nation 1153.15 500 130.6 Clean Science 1881.25 900 109.0 Macrotech 1005.3 486 106.9 Ami Organics 1215.05 610 99.2 Sona BLW 570.4 291 96.0 Tatva Chintan 2106.2 1083 94.5

Worst debutants