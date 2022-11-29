Homemarket newsstocks news

Norwegian pension fund, ValueQuest check in to Ami Organics; shares rise

2 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com Nov 29, 2022 11:29:39 AM IST (Published)

Smallcap World Fund sold 12.7 lakh shares of Ami Organics worth Rs 117 crore at Rs 920 apiece.

The Norwegian government pension fund and Ravi Dharamshi's ValueQuest Investment Advisors Pvt. Ltd. together bought close to 13 lakh shares of API and specialty chemicals maker Ami Organics on Monday, according to the bulk deal data on the exchanges.


Norges Bank, acting on account of the Government Pension Fund Global bought 10.9 lakh shares while ValueQuest bought 1.8 lakh shares. Both the transactions took place at Rs 920 each.

3 percent of Ami Organics' equity had exchanged hands in a large trade on Monday. CNBC-TV18's dealing room chatter had highlighted that a large FII was likely to be the seller in this transaction. Data revealed that Smallcap World Fund sold 12.7 lakh shares worth Rs 117 crore at Rs 920 apiece.

The company on Friday announced that it has signed a definitive multi-year, multi-tonne agreement with Fermion for the supply of an intermediate for their patented product.

Fermion is a fully-owned subsidiary of Finland-based Orion Corporation.

The total minimum contract value spread over a 10-year horizon is expected to be multi million Euros.

Surat-headquartered Ami Organics is a global supplier and manufacturer of specialty chemicals with varied end usage.

Shares of Ami Organics are trading 4.3 percent higher at Rs 977.
