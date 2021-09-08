Ami Organics likely to finalise IPO share allotment today. How to check status

Specialty chemicals manufacturer Ami Organics is likely to finalise the allotment of shares for its initial public offering (IPO) on Wednesday, September 8. The initial public offer of the Surat, Gujarat-based company, which was open for bidding last week, was subscribed nearly 65 times.

Once the share allotment is finalised, those who have applied for the Ami Organics IPO can check the status of their applications either directly through the website of BSE or on the website of the registrar, Link Intime India.

Here are the links for the bidders to check the status of their application: BSE

Here's a step-by-step guide on how you can check the allotment status through the BSE website:

Go to the BSE website using the link given above.

Once you are on the 'status of issue application' page, select the ‘equity’ option to proceed.

Select Ami Organics from the drop-down menu.

Enter details such as your application number and your Permanent Account Number (PAN). Click on 'search' to proceed.

The allotment status will be displayed on the website

How to check the status through the registrar's portal

Go to the website of the registrar (link given above).

Select Ami Organics from the drop-down menu.

Enter the required details such as the application number, the client ID and the PAN, and click on 'search' to proceed.

The status will be displayed on the website.

Ami Organics' Rs 569.63-crore IPO had received bids for 42,22,36,296 shares as against the 65,42,342 shares on offer - a subscription of 64.54 times. The portion reserved for qualified institutional buyers was subscribed 86.64 times, and that for non-institutional investors 154.81 times. The quota reserved for retail investors saw a subscription of 13.36 times.

The IPO included a fresh issue of up to Rs 200 crore, proceeds from which would be used towards repayment of certain debt, and for funding working capital requirements.