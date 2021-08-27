  • Home>
  • market>
  • stocks>

  • Ami Organics IPO to open for subscription on Sept 1; price band fixed at Rs 603 610

Ami Organics IPO to open for subscription on Sept 1; price band fixed at Rs 603-610

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
Mini

Ami Organics IPO consists of a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 200 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of shares worth Rs 369.64 crore.

Ami Organics IPO to open for subscription on Sept 1; price band fixed at Rs 603-610
Specialty chemicals manufacturer Ami Organics will open its initial public offering (IPO) for subscription on September 1. The company has fixed the price band for the issue at Rs 603-610 per equity share. The offer will close on September 3.
The IPO consists of a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 200 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of shares worth Rs 369.64 crore. Twenty shareholders including Kiranben Girishbhai Chovatia, Parul Chetankumar Vaghasia, Girishkumar Limbabhai Chovatia, and Aruna Jayantkumar Pandya will participate in the OFS.
The company's promoters, Nareshkumar Ramjibhai Patel, Chetankumar Chhaganlal Vaghasia, Shital Nareshbhai Patel, and Parul Chetankumar Vaghasia hold 45.17 percent in the company.
The company plans to raise Rs 569.63 crore at the higher end of the price band.
The IPO market lot size is 24 shares and a retail individual investor can apply for up to 13 lots.
The company has already raised Rs 100 crore in a pre-IPO placement issue. Thus the fresh issue size has been reduced to Rs 200 crore from Rs 300 crore.
The company proposes to utilise the net proceeds from its fresh issue for repaying debts and working capital requirements.
Also Read
: Vijaya Diagnostic Centre fixes price band at Rs 522-531 for IPO
Intensive Fiscal Services, Ambit, and Axis Capital are appointed as the book running lead managers to the issue.
Ami Organics manufactures Advanced Pharmaceutical Intermediates and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) for New Chemical Entities, and material for agrochemicals and fine chemicals.
The company has three manufacturing facilities in Gujarat situated at Sachin, Ankleshwar and Jhagadia, with an aggregate installed capacity of 6,060 MTPA.
Also Read: IPOs losses for HNIs in August may not be such a bad thing after all
Tags
Previous Article

DMart shares scale new peak, m-cap hits Rs 2.53 lakh crore mark

Next Article

Rupee rises 7 paise to 74.15 against US dollar in early trade