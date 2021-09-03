Ami Organics IPO subscribed nearly 6 times so far on final day

Ami Organics' initial public offer (IPO) was subscribed nearly six times on Friday -- the third day of the bidding process. The Rs 570-crore Ami Organics IPO opened for subscription on Wednesday and will close on Friday, September 3.

By 12:10 pm, the Ami Organics IPO received 3.83 crore bids as against the 65.42 lakh shares on offer -- a subscription of 5.85 times, exchange data showed.

On Tuesday, Ami Organics had collected Rs 171 crore from anchor investors.

The IPO comprises fresh issuance of 32.79 lakh shares (worth Rs 200 crore) and an offer for sale (OFS) of 60.60 lakh shares (Rs 370 crore) by existing stakeholders and promoters.

Under the Surat-based specialty chemical maker's IPO , shares are available for bidding in a price band of Rs 603-610. Market participants can bid for Ami shares in lots of 24 units with a maximum limit of 13 lots (312 shares).

At the upper end of the price band, one lot costs Rs 14,640. The company will not receive any proceeds from the OFS. Amid Organics shares will likely get listed on bourses BSE and NSE on September 14.

Founded in 2007, Ami Organics is an R&D-driven specialty chemical maker that develops advance pharma intermediates for active pharmaceutical ingredients. The company operates in multiple product segments, including agrochemicals, polymers and cosmetics.