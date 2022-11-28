Ami Organics shares surge after multi-million Euro deal with Finland company

AMI Organics has signed a definitive multi-year, multi-tonne agreement with Fermion for the supply of an intermediate for their patented product.

Shares of active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) and specialty chemicals maker AMI Organics rose on Monday after the company announced a multi-million euro deal with Fermion, an arm of Finland’s Orion Group.

The company has signed a definitive multi-year, multi-tonne agreement with Fermion for the supply of an intermediate for their patented product.

Fermion is a fully-owned subsidiary of Finland-based Orion Corporation. The total minimum contract value spread over a 10-year horizon is expected to be worth multi-million euros.

The product is expected to start contributing meaningfully to the revenue from the next financial year.

Surat-headquartered AMI Organics is a global supplier and manufacturer of specialty chemicals with varied end usage. It is focused on the development and manufacturing of advanced pharmaceutical intermediates for regulated markets, generic APIs, New Chemical Entities (NCEs) and key starting materials for agrochemicals as well as fine chemicals.

The company has developed and commercialised over 450 Pharma Intermediates for APIs across 17 key therapeutic areas since inception and NCEs, with a strong focus on R&D across select high-growth high margin chronic therapeutic areas.

Fermion is a Finnish manufacturer of active pharmaceutical ingredients. It develops and manufactures APIs for Orion. Fermion also develops, manufactures, and markets APIs to companies in the global generic market.

Shares of AMI Organics are trading at Rs 927.95, up 3.53 percent.