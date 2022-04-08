Net MF equity inflow up 43.8% MoM at Rs 28,252 crore in March; first outflow for hybrid funds in 14 months

11,911 crore to the equity inflow. Mutual funds that invest in equity saw a net inflow of Rs 28,252.4 crore in March, according to data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) released on Friday. That was up 43.8 percent compared with the previous month. New fund offers (NFOs) contribute Rs

Mutual funds' total assets under management (AUMs) remained unchanged at Rs 37.56 lakh crore in March sequentially.

Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) saw an inflow of Rs 6,906.5 crore last month, a decline of 36 percent compared with February.

Hybrid and liquid funds saw outflows in March, according to the data. Investors took out Rs 3,604 crore from hybrid funds in March -- the first outflow since December 2020, as against an inflow of Rs 3,177 crore in February.

They pulled out Rs 44,604 crore from liquid funds, in contrast to an inflow of Rs 40,273 crore in the previous month.

Credit risk funds saw an outflow of Rs 399 crore in March, up 2.8 percent on a month-on-month basis.

Debt schemes saw an outflow of Rs 1.15 lakh crore in March, as against Rs 8,274 crore in February, according to industry body AMFI.

Corporate bond funds saw an outflow of Rs 11,967 crore last month, up 17.1 percent compared with February.