AMC stocks under pressure after Sebi suggests uniform total expense ratio for mutual funds

Sebi has been continuously working towards introducing and aligning investor-friendly regulations to reflect the market dynamics and their impact on investors’ interests. As part of that process, the capital market regulator has released a consultation paper with sweeping changes to the mutual funds' TER.

Shares of asset management companies (AMCs) were under pressure on Friday after the market regulator Sebi, through a consultation paper, proposed a uniform total expense ratio (TER) across mutual fund schemes in a bid to bring in transparency in the costs charged to unitholders.

While HDFC Asset Management Company (AMC) dropped 3.6 percent on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Nippon Life India AMC slipped 1.5 percent. Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, on the other hand, fell by 2.28 percent.

At the time of writing this report, HDFC AMC was trading 0.78 percent lower at Rs 1,796.25 apiece. Nippon Life India AMC, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC and UPI AMC were trading 0.36 percent lower at Rs 235.25 apiece, 1.50 percent lower at Rs 348.85 apiece and 0.37 percent at Rs 645.65 apiece on the BSE respectively.

The proposal

TER accounts for the fees and expenses charged by AMCs to unitholders of mutual fund schemes.

According to Gopal Kavalireddi, Head of Research at FYERS, the changes focus on curbing distributor practices of unnecessary switching of MF schemes and pushing new fund offers (NFOs) for higher commissions.

The impact

Kavalireddi said that proposal to introduce performance-linked expense ratios along the lines of Portfolio Management Services (PMS) is a step in the right direction, considering the underperformance of most mutual fund schemes.

"The TER is to be levied at the AMC level and not at the scheme level as earlier, and slabs will be bifurcated as equity and non-equity-based AUMs. Also, all transaction charges are to a subset of the TER itself. In the 11 years between 2012-2023, the mutual fund industry witnessed a six-fold increase in AUM from Rs 6 lakh crore to Rs 39 lakh crore. In the last six years, the number of unique investors has increased by 3-fold as the number of folios increased by 2.6 times. The share of retail investors in MF schemes has increased by 650 bps in the same period. Through the proposals in the consultation paper, Sebi aims to facilitate greater transparency and accrual of benefits of economies of scale to investors," he said.

While these proposals would impact the distributor commissions and earnings of AMCs (expected earnings growth impact as per analysts is 11-14 percent), it is part of the ongoing process by Sebi to provide regulations aiding retail investors and promoting financial awareness and inclusion.