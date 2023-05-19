AMC stocks under pressure after Sebi suggests uniform total expense ratio for mutual funds

Sebi has been continuously working towards introducing and aligning investor-friendly regulations to reflect the market dynamics and their impact on investors’ interests. As part of that process, the capital market regulator has released a consultation paper with sweeping changes to the mutual funds' TER.

Shares of asset management companies (AMCs) were under pressure on Friday after the market regulator Sebi, through a consultation paper, proposed a uniform total expense ratio (TER) across mutual fund schemes in a bid to bring in transparency in the costs charged to unitholders.

While HDFC Asset Management Company (AMC) dropped 3.6 percent on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Nippon Life India AMC slipped 1.5 percent. Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, on the other hand, fell by 2.28 percent.

At the time of writing this report, HDFC AMC was trading 0.78 percent lower at Rs 1,796.25 apiece. Nippon Life India AMC, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC and UPI AMC were trading 0.36 percent lower at Rs 235.25 apiece, 1.50 percent lower at Rs 348.85 apiece and 0.37 percent at Rs 645.65 apiece on the BSE respectively.