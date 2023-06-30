AMC stocks surge on SEBI's move to publish new paper on total expense ratio — HDFC AMC, Nippon Life rise 11%

Capital market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has deferred its decision to rationalise the total expense ratio (TER), or the expenses that mutual fund (MF) schemes can charge their investors. Here's how AMC stocks are reacting

The shares of asset management companies (AMCs) took the spotlight on Friday, with HDFC AMC and AB Sun Life AMC witnessing significant gains of nearly 11 percent and 4.5 percent respectively during early trading. This surge was prompted by the announcement from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) regarding a significant change to the old draft Total Expense Ratio (TER) proposal.

AMC stocks had been underperforming in recent months due to SEBI's TER notification. However, with the regulator's assurance of releasing a new draft that is expected to appease the mutual fund industry, investor sentiment experienced a positive shift. HDFC AMC stocks soared by 10.9 percent, reaching an intraday high of Rs 2,276.95 per share on the BSE. Nippon Life India Asset Management also witnessed a substantial surge of nearly 11 percent, reaching Rs 278.70 on the BSE. Additionally, UTI AMC observed a 7 percent rise, reaching Rs 781.80 on the exchange.