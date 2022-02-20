Ambuja going east aggressively- what could it mean?

Over the past few years Ambuja Cement has been egged on by investors to expand its capacity. The company has been a little bit more aggressive in past few years. But now it seems the street is a little jittery about their recent plan. Ambuja cement must be feeling like they are damned when they do & damned when they don’t as well.

Ambuja Cement was under pressure in reaction to its Q4CY21 results but it also seemed that the street was a little apprehensive about its aggressive push in East India.

Ambuja Expansion Announcement

Board approved, in principle, an investment of Rs 3,500 crore for a cement grinding expansion plan of potential 7.0 mt across existing grinding units at Sankrail and Farakka and at a greenfield location at Barh, in Bihar. This will be supported by a 3.2 million tonnes brownfield clinker expansion at their existing integrated plant in Bhatapara, Chhattisgarh.

Why was the street nervous?

Expansion is entirely in the market of east, which could create a further capacity overhang in the region and concern on margin profile of the expanded capacity. Additionally, ACC has plans for central and east. So the street was puzzled as to ‘why such a high concentration in just one region?’

Management addressed the concern on their call clarifying that the key reason behind the expansion in the eastern market in the region is that it is likely to witness 8-9 percent growth and also believes it has a higher share of IHB (individual-house-builder), blended cement and low per capita consumption.

Rub off impact on other eastern India players

The street is still concerned and it was evident as Ambuja corrected along with companies that have exposure to eastern India like Dalmia, Ramco, Nuvoco, Shree Cement & Ramco. Remember these companies have a large exposure to eastern part of India, varying from 25 percent to 70 percent.

Eastern India cement industry dynamics

Has nearly 18.5 percent of India’s total cement capacity, which is likely to edge up to 22 percent by FY25. The key attraction for east India is consumption and production. Growth has been at a fast clip of 9.5-10 percent CAGR between FY17-FY21.

What is the fear then?

Key reason is that eastern India capacity addition is expected at 8.7 percent CAGR for the next four years, which is twice the pace of the cement industry addition.

Time will tell whether this aggression in eastern India will pay off for cement companies and Ambuja Cements as well. For the time being though the street seems a little skittish as additional capcity could put pressure on prices in the area and then on profitability.