Shares of Ambuja Cements dropped over a percent lower on Friday, a day after reporting March quarter earnings. At 13:17 IST, the cement maker’s stock was trading down 0.9 percent at Rs 380 on BSE.

Some brokerage firms are concerned about the cement company’s stock being expensively valued, while others have highlighted that higher fuel prices could threaten the company’s margin.

Ambuja Cements stock touched an intraday low at Rs 378.05 on BSE. (Source: BSE) Ambuja Cements stock touched an intraday low at Rs 378.05 on BSE. (Source: BSE)

The company has reported strong quarterly earnings on the back of lower than expected costs.

"Ambuja Cements reported an extremely good set of results for the first quarter of the calendar year 2022, with EBITDA of Rs 7.9 billion, 22 percent ahead of our estimate, largely driven by lower-than-expected costs. The company reported about Rs 200 per mt decline in power and fuel costs compared to our expectation of an increase," said Nirmal Bang Equities.

A section of the market also believes that on an incremental basis, a further meaningful cost reduction by the company seems unlikely and that capacity expansion may get delayed due to the likely exit of its parent company.

This is in light of rumours regarding Holcim, parent of ACC and Ambuja Cements, selling Indian assets.

Despite posting a decent set of quarterly earnings, the stock reacted negatively. Here is a snapshot of Ambuja Cements' results:

Consolidated level Jan-Mar 2022 Jan-Mar 2021 Net profit (in Rs crore) 658.87 947.21 Revenue from operations (in Rs crore) 7,900 7,715 EBITDA margin 18.00% 24.00%

Elevated other expenses in the second half of 2022, a usual trend, would keep margins under check, said Prabhudas Lilladher, which has downgraded the rating on the cement maker’s stock to ‘hold’ from ‘accumulate’ because valuations have become rich.

Meanwhile, Nirmal Bang Equities said that at its current valuation, it does not see too much upside for Ambuja Cements, but in case of corporate action taking place, aggressive bidding and possible aggressive growth over the next 10 years will make this company attractive again.

Further, Prabhudas Lilladher said there was a miss on the realisation front. Realisations increased marginally by 0.2 percent quarter-on-quarter and by 4 percent year-on-year to Rs 5,147 as against the brokerage firm’s estimate of Rs 5,204 as a higher sale of clinkers negated the increase in cement realisations.

BofA, which says 'buy' the cement company's stock, believes that the recent increase in diesel prices will remain a near-term risk.