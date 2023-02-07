Shares of Ambuja Cements Ltd ended at Rs 387.90, up by Rs 8.45, or 2.23 percent on the BSE.

Ambuja Cements Ltd, now part of the Adani Group, on Tuesday reported a 46.4 percent year-on-year (YoY) rise in standalone net profit at Rs 369 crore for the third quarter that ended December 31, 2022, on higher sales volume.

In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 252 crore. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted a profit of Rs 300 crore for the quarter under review.

Total revenue stood at Rs 4,128.5 crore during the period under review, up 10.5 percent against Rs 3,735 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted revenue of Rs 4,060 crore for the quarter under review.

At the operating level, EBITDA jumped 9.8 percent to Rs 626 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal over Rs 568 crore in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal.

EBITDA margin was flat at 15.2 percent in the reporting quarter as compared to the corresponding period in the previous fiscal. EBITDA is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation.

Ambuja Cement's sales volume stood at 7.7 million tonne per annum (MTPA) from 7.2 MTPA in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal. The company said per tonne EBITDA improved by 144 percent to Rs 829 million tonne from Rs 340 million tonne QoQ.

Ajay Kapur, CEO of Ambuja Cements, said the company has maintained a healthy top line and leadership position in its core markets with a stronger Ambuja and ACC product portfolio. EBITDA margins expanded due to a relentless focus on reduction in fuel and logistics costs by leveraging synergies with group companies.

He said business initiatives are expected to further bring down the operating cost, reduce clinker factor, reduce logistics cost, improve sales of blended cement, and expand EBITDA margin.

The company said it's considering the appointment of independent firms to assess related party transactions following a US-based firm Hindenburg Research report alleging malpractices at Adani Group.

Hindenburg engages in activist short selling, which involves selling borrowed stocks with the hope of buying the same at a lower price later. If the prices fall on the expected lines, the short sellers make a killing.