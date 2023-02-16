Ambuja Cements declared preferred bidder for Uskalvagu limestone block in Odisha

Uskalvagu block is spread over an area of 547 hectare with an estimated limestone resources of 141 million tonnes.

Ambuja Cements Ltd., now part of Adani Cement has been declared the preferred bidder for the Uskalvagu limestone block in the Malkangiri district of Odisha.

The company was declared the preferred bidder through an e-auction process conducted by the state government.

Uskalvagu block is spread over an area of 547 hectare with an estimated limestone resources of 141 million tonnes and having average Calcium Oxide (CaO) content of 43.74 percent.

Ambuja Cements will commence mining operations after it receives the statutory licenses and permits related to mining operations. Subsequently, it will sign a Mine Development and Production Agreement (MDPA) with the government of Odisha before operations begin.

For the December quarter, Ambuja Cements reported a 46.4 percent growth in standalone net profit led by higher sales volume. Sales volume stood at 7.7 million tonnes from 7.2 million tonnes during the same period last year.

The management said that the focus remains on cost optimisation and leveraging synergies from adjacency businesses of the group.

Shares of the Adani Group company have corrected nearly 30 percent since January 24, after a US short-seller Hindenburg Research accused the conglomerate of "brazen stock manipulation" and "accounting fraud."

Promoters also clarified over concerns of pledged shares, saying that no share of either ACC or Ambuja has been pledged by the group and that they have provided only a non-disposal undertaking.

A non-disposal undertaking means that the debtor will not be able to offload any of the shares pledged until the entire debt has been paid off. The debtor in this case being the promoters of ACC and Ambuja i.e. the Adani group.

Ambuja Cements, along with ACC has a combined capacity of 67.5 million tonnes with 14 integrated cement manufacturing plants and 16 cement grinding units across the country.

Shares of Ambuja Cements are trading 1.7 percent higher at Rs 350.85.