Amber Enterprises zooms 10% to hit 52-week high; AC import ban, strong management commentary lifts stock

Updated : October 19, 2020 10:45 AM IST

Shares of Amber Enterprises surged over 10 percent on Monday to hit a fresh 52-week high on hopes of the company being the biggest beneficiary from the AC import ban.
On October 16, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) come out with a notification to ban imports of ACs with refrigerants.
The company added that the demand for ACs is picking up and the business is back at 85-90 percent of pre-COVID levels.
