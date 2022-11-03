Cross
    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homemarket Newsstocks News

    Amber Enterprises shares drop for the fourth straight day, trade at a 52-week low

    Amber Enterprises shares drop for the fourth straight day, trade at a 52-week low

    Amber Enterprises shares drop for the fourth straight day, trade at a 52-week low
    Read Time
    1 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    Mini

    Shares of Amber Enterprises have declined for the fourth straight day.

    wealth-desk wealth-desk

    Buy / Sell Amber Enterpris share

    TRADE

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    There is a connection between Bikaji & Haldiram. Do you know what?

    There is a connection between Bikaji & Haldiram. Do you know what?

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    Brands are quitting Twitter spending — but many won't make a public statement

    Brands are quitting Twitter spending — but many won't make a public statement

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    Fake fielding row explained: Why is Virat Kohli being accused of unfair play by Bangladesh fans and what does the law say?

    Fake fielding row explained: Why is Virat Kohli being accused of unfair play by Bangladesh fans and what does the law say?

    IST4 Min(s) Read

    BYJU’S won’t shut down Kerala office and will retain 140 laid-off employees

    BYJU’S won’t shut down Kerala office and will retain 140 laid-off employees

    IST2 Min(s) Read

    Shares of Amber Enterprises hit a 52-week low after declining for the fourth straight day. Shares are recovering from the day's low.

    The stock has declined over 40 percent during the last 12 months.

    Amber Enterprises India Limited is an original equipment manufacturer in the heating and ventilation industry. It manufactures and supplies refrigerators, heat exchangers, air conditioners, home appliances, vacuum forming, and lighting products.

    The company recently posted a consolidated loss of Rs 2.98 crore for the September quarter compared to a net profit of Rs 7.43 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

    ICICI Prudential Life recently offloaded 1.83 lakh shares or 0.54 percent stake in the company at an average price of Rs 2,284.54 on October 12. On the other hand, brokerage ICICI Direct has maintained its hold rating on the stock with a price target of Rs 2,395.

    Shares of Amber Enterprises made a 52-week low of Rs 1,971 in intraday trade before recovering.
    (Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    Amber Enterprises

    Previous Article

    Class 8 truck orders in North America increase 75 percent in October

    Next Article

    Jindal Stainless reports highest domestic sales even as profit, exports dip

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng