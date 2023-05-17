Amber Enterprises shares gain the most in a year after Q4 revenue jumps 55%, return ratios improve

Aided by a strong topline, the company's net profit nearly doubled year-on-year, rising by 82 percent to Rs 108 crore during the quarter.
Shares of heating and ventilations equipment producer Amber Enterprises India Ltd gained more than 17 percent on Wednesday after the company reported March quarter results post-market hours on Tuesday.
Amber Enterprises posted a 55 percent growth in revenue to Rs 3,002.6 crore for the March quarter as against Rs 1,936.7 crore a year ago.
Operating profit or earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) jumped 62 percent to Rs 204 crore in the last quarter of financial year 2023 as against Rs 125 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.
While gross profit margins were slightly down at 13.6 percent compared to 13.8 percent a year ago, operating margins improved to 6.8 percent in the reported quarter as against 6.5 percent a year ago.
The company in a release mentioned that all its divisions – AC, electronics, motors, mobility and components – contributed healthily to the top line and bottom-line, leading to an improvement in the profitability ratios.
Timely investments in required capex boosted profitability and resulted in improved share in RAC manufacturing and other segments, it mentioned. The company spent Rs 698 crore as capex in financial year 2023.
The company's Return on Capital Employed has improved from 11 percent in financial year 2022 to 15 percent in financial year 2023. The management is confident of RoCE improving to 19-21 percent over the next 2-3 years.
Shares of Amber Enterprises are trading 10.2 percent higher at Rs 2,075.34.
(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
