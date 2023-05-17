Amber Enterprises shares gain the most in a year after Q4 revenue jumps 55%, return ratios improve

Aided by a strong topline, the company's net profit nearly doubled year-on-year, rising by 82 percent to Rs 108 crore during the quarter.

Shares of heating and ventilations equipment producer Amber Enterprises India Ltd gained more than 17 percent on Wednesday after the company reported March quarter results post-market hours on Tuesday.

Amber Enterprises posted a 55 percent growth in revenue to Rs 3,002.6 crore for the March quarter as against Rs 1,936.7 crore a year ago.

Operating profit or earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) jumped 62 percent to Rs 204 crore in the last quarter of financial year 2023 as against Rs 125 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.