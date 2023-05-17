Breaking News
Nifty 50 breaks below May 12 low
English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
BannerBanner

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket Newsstocks NewsAmber Enterprises shares gain the most in a year after Q4 revenue jumps 55%, return ratios improve

Amber Enterprises shares gain the most in a year after Q4 revenue jumps 55%, return ratios improve

Amber Enterprises shares gain the most in a year after Q4 revenue jumps 55%, return ratios improve
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com May 17, 2023 10:45:23 AM IST (Published)

Aided by a strong topline, the company's net profit nearly doubled year-on-year, rising by 82 percent to Rs 108 crore during the quarter.

Shares of heating and ventilations equipment producer Amber Enterprises India Ltd gained more than 17 percent on Wednesday after the company reported March quarter results post-market hours on Tuesday.

Live Tv

Loading...

Amber Enterprises posted a 55 percent growth in revenue to Rs 3,002.6 crore for the March quarter as against Rs 1,936.7 crore a year ago.
Operating profit or earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) jumped 62 percent to Rs 204 crore in the last quarter of financial year 2023 as against Rs 125 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X