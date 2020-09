Shares of Vodafone Idea rallied over 13 percent on Thursday on media reports that Amazon, Verizon may invest over $4 billion in the telecom company.

Vodafone Idea's stake-sale talks had been paused pending the outcome of a court hearing in India, which created uncertainty and could have threatened Vodafone Idea's survival, Mint reported, citing two unnamed people aware of the negotiations.

Amazon and Verizon are set to resume discussions following a Supreme Court ruling on Tuesday which gave mobile carriers 10 years to settle AGR dues.

Nitin Soni of Fitch Ratings said that the SC's verdict could gradually lead to a "collapse of Vodafone Idea" and hasten the telecom market's move towards a "duopoly". "For 10 years, they will have to make a payment of $700-800 million a year. Their EBITDA is insufficient to pay [even] for interest expenses," he said.

The debt-laden company had previously said its ability to continue as a going concern rested on a positive outcome of the hearing. It has paid the Indian government Rs 7,850 crore ($1.1 billion) in telecoms dues, according to regulatory filings, but still owes roughly Rs 50,000 crore ($6.8 billion) more.

The stock rose as much as 13.5 percent to day's high of Rs 11.25 on BSE. In 2 sessions, it has jumped 27 percent.