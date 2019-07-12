Amazon invests Rs 51 crore in Quess Corp, shares surge 18% intra-day

Quess Corp shares jumped more than 18 percent to hit an intra-day high of Rs 523 in trade on Friday.

The stock prices moved higher after e-commerce major Amazon's investment arm Amazon.com NV Investment Holdings invested Rs 51 crore in QDigi, a subsidiary of the Bengaluru-based Quess Corp, according to an exchange filing.

QDigi is an after sales support company for electronic products.

Amazon has so far invested in a number of Indian technology startups, including digital insurance firm Acko, digital lender Capital Float and payments technology firm Tone Tag.

Quess Corp will allot 754,437 shares, at Rs 676 apiece, on a preferential basis.

At 2.08 pm, Quest Corp shares quoted at 480.65, up 9.24 percent on NSE. The stock had closed at Rs 440 on Thursday.

Quess Corp Ltd offers end-to-end business functions such as recruitment, temporary staffing, technical staffing, information technology (IT) products and et al to companies operating across sectors.

The company is scheduled to announce its earnings for the quarter ended June later in the day.

Nine of the 11 analysts covering the stock have a “buy” or ”strong buy” rating, 1 has “hold” while 1 rates it at “strong sell”; median price target is Rs 830, according to Reuters Refinitiv data.

So far today, 4.22 million shares of the company have changed hands on the NSE, far higher than its six-month daily average of 177,489 shares.

The one-year return on the stock is negative, with the midcap scrip down by 55 percent.

