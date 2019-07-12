Market
Amazon invests Rs 51 crore in Quess Corp, shares surge 18% intra-day
Updated : July 12, 2019 02:21 PM IST
Amazon's investment arm Amazon.com NV Investment Holdings invested Rs 51 crore in QDigi, a subsidiary of the Bengaluru-based Quess Corp.
At 2.08 pm, Quest Corp shares quoted at 480.65, up 9.24 percent on NSE.
The one-year return on the stock is negative, with the midcap scrip down by 55 percent.
