The share price of Amara Raja Batteries declined 6 percent on Tuesday after a bulk of equity shares changed hands at an average of Rs 749 per share on the NSE. The names of buyers and sellers were not ascertained immediately.

As per the exchange data, nearly 3 crore shares or 17 percent stake changed hands on the NSE. 3.38 crore shares, around 19 percent stake in the firm, changed hands on the NSE and the BSE combined.

The stock fell as much as 6 percent to its day's low of Rs 736.65 per share on the BSE.

According to a media report, Clarios was to sell 1.71 crore shares for an aggregate of $174 million today. The floor price for the same had been fixed at Rs 746 per share.

As of March 31, 2021, Clarios ARBL Holding LP held 41 million shares or a 24 percent stake in Amara Raja Batteries, the shareholding pattern data shows.

For the March quarter, the company reported a 46 percent rise in net profit at Rs 259 crore due to higher operating profit and other income and a 33 percent jump in revenue at Rs 2,103 crore.

Gross margin contracted to 32.6 percent in the quarter under review from 34.8 percent in Q4FY20 due to increasing lead prices. EBITDA margin also fell to 15.1 percent from 15.5 percent in Q4FY20.