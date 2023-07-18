CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeAmara Raja Batteries shares drop after 16% equity changes hands in a large trade News

Amara Raja Batteries shares drop after 16% equity changes hands in a large trade

Amara Raja Batteries shares drop after 16% equity changes hands in a large trade
1 Min Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 18, 2023 9:58:23 AM IST (Published)

Clarios planned on offloading the shares of India's second-largest automotive battery-maker on Tuesday at a floor price of Rs 651 per share.

Shares of Amara Raja Batteries Ltd. dropped as much as 6 percent on Tuesday after over 16 percent of the company's total equity exchanged hands in a large trade.

As per data available on the exchanges, over 16 percent of the company's equity, worth over Rs 1,800 crore exchanged hands in a large deal at an average price of Rs 654 per share.
Buyers and sellers in this transaction are not known.
CNBC-TV18 had reported on Tuesday citing sources that Clarios ARBL Holding LP is likely to divest its entire shareholding or 14 percent stake in Amara Raja through a block deal.
Clarios planned on offloading the shares of India's second-largest automotive battery-maker on Tuesday at a floor price of Rs 651 per share.
Amara Raja caters to automotive and industrial demand for power storage, and manufactures lead-acid batteries, with Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, and Bajaj Auto among its clients.
The company reported a 41 percent rise in its net profit during the March quarter, while revenue from operations increased by 11 percent.
Shares of Amara Raja Batteries are trading 5.5 percent lower at Rs 646.95. The stock is correcting from its 52-week high and is currently up 12.5 percent on a year-to-date basis.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Amara RajaAmara Raja Batteries

Recommended Articles

View All
Legal Digest: Appellant slapped with higher penalty instead of a waiver

Legal Digest: Appellant slapped with higher penalty instead of a waiver

Jul 18, 2023 IST4 Min Read

Will India be the breakout EM this decade? Asks a $2 trillion money manager

Will India be the breakout EM this decade? Asks a $2 trillion money manager

Jul 17, 2023 IST3 Min Read

Leaders Speak | An expert's take addressing the growing problem of insurance fraud

Leaders Speak | An expert's take addressing the growing problem of insurance fraud

Jul 17, 2023 IST4 Min Read

World View | NATO entry for Ukraine —Zelensky will have to keep on fighting the war to earn its place in the elite security outfit

World View | NATO entry for Ukraine —Zelensky will have to keep on fighting the war to earn its place in the elite security outfit

Jul 17, 2023 IST5 Min Read

View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X