Amara Raja unit catches fire, no casualties or injuries reported

The company is yet to ascertain the cause of the fire accident.

Hyderabad-headquartered Amara Raja Batteries Ltd. suffered production loss after a fire broke out at its unit at Nunegundlapalli village of Chittoor District in Andhra Pradesh around 8:05 pm on Monday.

Although there was damage to property and the building, no injuries or casualties were reported in the fire accident. All the employees were safely evacuated from the plant.

The company is yet to find out the cause of the fire accident. However, it has insurance coverage for recovery of actual loss due to the fire.

For the December quarter, the company's profit before tax rose 9 percent to Rs 302.57 crore from Rs 197.05 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago. Revenue from operations increased to Rs 2,637.24 crore year-on-year as against Rs 2,365.07 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Amara Raja Batteries Ltd. stock is trading 1.41 percent higher at Rs 578.