Allied Digital wins smart city projects with KEC International

Shares of IT solutions provider Allied Digital Services Ltd jumped as much as 7.7 per cent in intra-day trade on Monday after the company said that it has bagged the Smart City Project for three cities in Punjab.

Allied Digital Services announced on Monday that it won the smart city contract from the Punjab Municipal Infrastructure Development Company, in consortium with KEC International.

The project will cover three cities - Amritsar, Jalandhar, and Sultanpur Lodhi. The total contract value is estimated to be Rs 207.21 crore.

Allied Digital Services added that the project is expected to be executed in a period of 57 months - 9 months for implementation and Go-Live and then 48 months of project support for operations and maintenance (O&M).

Along with the three new cities, Allied Digital now has smart city projects for Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad, Kalyan-Dombivali, Aurangabad, Bidkin, Rajkot, Solapur, Jaipur, and Lucknow.

Headquartered in Mumbai, Allied Digital Services offers infrastructure solutions and services to clients in 70-plus countries. The service portfolio ranges from cloud enablement, cyber security, integrated solutions, infrastructure management, software services, and workplace services.

Shares of Allied Digital had gained as much as 8 percent intraday before cooling off. The stock ended 3.1 percent higher at Rs 105.90.