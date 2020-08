Shares of Allcargo Logistics were locked in the upper circuit band of 20 percent at Rs 130.60 on Tuesday after the company informed exchanges that its promoters intend to delist the equity shares from both the exchanges.

In its exchange filing, the company said that the promoters plan to buy the remainder of the public shareholding and delist all the shares. The company will hold a board meeting on August 27, to consider the delisting proposal and also appoint a merchant banker, added the filing.

As on August 24, the company's promoters held a 70.01 percent stake, about 17,20,22,209 equity shares while the public shareholders held a 29.99 percent stake, about 7,36,73,315 shares of the firm.

In its quarterly earnings, the company reported a 19 percent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 64 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The net sales of the company grew 11.6 percent to Rs 1,815 crore on the back of higher volumes.

As of June, the net debt of the company stood at Rs 475 crore. The order book of the company's project and engineering services segment stood at Rs 130 crore.