Allcargo Logistics to acquire 90% equity, OCDs in Madanahatti Logistics and Industrial Parks for Rs 24 crore    

Allcargo Logistics will also buy a total of 1.07 lakh Class A Optionally Convertible Debentures (OCD) of Madanahatti Logistics and Industrial Parks for a cash consideration of Rs 17.60 crore.
Allcargo Logistics has entered into a Securities Purchase Agreement (SPA) SPA with BRE Asia Urban Holdings for the acquisition of a majority stake in Madanahatti Logistics and Industrial Parks, along with debentures of the company.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Music and 'micro' manifestos make their way into Meghalaya election campaigns
Feb 22, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Drug Diplomacy—Here's why India needs a stricter pharma regulation
Feb 22, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
World Bank's president says rising fertiliser and food prices huge challenge for most developing countries
Feb 22, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
India increases broadband minimum speed 400% to 2 Mbps — What does this mean
Feb 22, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
In a filing to the stock exchanges on Wednesday the Mumbai-based logistics company said that it has signed a SPA with BRE Asia Urban Holdings for buying 5.4 lakh equity shares of Madanahatti Logistics and Industrial Parks, which aggregates to a share capital of 90 percent, for a consideration of Rs 6.36 crore.
Allcargo Logistics will also buy a total of 1.07 lakh Class A Optionally Convertible Debentures (OCD) of Madanahatti Logistics and Industrial Parks for a cash consideration of Rs 17.60 crore.
The entire transaction of the aforementioned equity shares as well as Class A OCDs will be done in cash, the company informed the bourses.
Allcargo Logistics has said that the acquisition of majority shares of Madanahatti Logistics and Industrial Parks falls in line with the company’s real estate business being demerged into TransIndia Realty and Logistics Parks. The acquisition lines up as a strategic fit going ahead.
Incorporated in 2018, Madanahatti Logistics and Industrial Parks Pvt. Ltd. is engaged in the business of warehouse leasing, its management and other related activities. The company's revenue over the last three financial years has been Rs 74.3 lakh, Rs 2.1 crore and Rs 3 crore starting from financial year 2019-20 respectively.
In an interaction with CNBC-TV18 last week, Allcargo Logistics’ Chief Strategy Officer Ravi Jakhar said that the company expects volumes to recover in the first quarter of the next financial year after December quarter volumes turned out to be flat year-on-year.
He said that while he expected some sluggishness in volumes during the January to March quarter, a rebound will take place starting April.
The company’s revenue in the December quarter stood at Rs 4,099 crore, down 26.8 percent from the year-ago period and 19.3 percent from the previous quarter ended September 2022, while the profit after tax stood at Rs 124.4 crore, 61.6 percent lower than that last year and 35.5 percent lower than the previous quarter.
Shares of Allcargo Industries ended 3.9 percent lower at Rs 362.90. The stock ended lower after gaining for three consecutive trading sessions.
(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
First Published: Feb 22, 2023 4:34 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!