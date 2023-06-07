Allcargo arm to sell stake in logistics parks to Blackstone for Rs 400 crore

Shares of Allcargo Logistics Ltd ended at Rs 293.50, up by Rs 9.30, or 3.27 percent on the BSE.

Allcargo Logistics Ltd, the largest integrated player in the private sector, on Wednesday said its subsidiary Transindia Real Estate Ltd, is selling the Jhajjar logistics park and 10 percent in other parks to global private equity giant Blackstone

The logistics park in Jhajjar will be sold at an enterprise value of approximately Rs 625 crore, the company said in an exchange filing.

Also, the company will divest its 10 percent stake held in Malur Logistics & Industrial Parks Private Ltd, Venkatapura Logistics & Industrial Parks Private Ltd, Kalina Warehousing Private Ltd, Panvel Warehousing Private Ltd, and Allcargo Logistics & Industrial Park Private Ltd for an equity consideration of near Rs 60 crore.

After the divestments, Transindia Real Estate will receive over Rs 400 crore. This infusion of capital will support Transindia's growth plans, enhance its financial capabilities, and enable strategic investments in new opportunities, the company said.

Shashi Kiran Shetty, founder, and chairman of Allcargo Group, said this transaction aligns with their strategy to build end-to-end capabilities in the real estate business encompassing development, leasing, and sale of assets. "The cash proceeds from this divestment will strengthen our balance sheet and provide the necessary resources for future growth," Shetty said.

The proposed divestment is subject to finalisation of commercial terms between the parties involved and will also require shareholders' approval and other statutory approvals/compliance, as applicable, the company added.

Jatin Chokshi, managing director of Transindia Real Estate, said the transaction paves the way for future growth with strength in the balance sheet to execute new projects and drive growth across other key opportunities in real estate, particularly in logistics parks.