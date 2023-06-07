CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket Newsstocks NewsAllcargo arm to sell stake in logistics parks to Blackstone for Rs 400 crore

Allcargo arm to sell stake in logistics parks to Blackstone for Rs 400 crore

Allcargo arm to sell stake in logistics parks to Blackstone for Rs 400 crore
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Jun 7, 2023 4:50:15 PM IST (Published)

Shares of Allcargo Logistics Ltd ended at Rs 293.50, up by Rs 9.30, or 3.27 percent on the BSE.

Allcargo Logistics Ltd, the largest integrated player in the private sector, on Wednesday said its subsidiary Transindia Real Estate Ltd, is selling the Jhajjar logistics park and 10 percent in other parks to global private equity giant Blackstone.

Live Tv

Loading...

The logistics park in Jhajjar will be sold at an enterprise value of approximately Rs 625 crore, the company said in an exchange filing.
Also, the company will divest its 10 percent stake held in Malur Logistics & Industrial Parks Private Ltd, Venkatapura Logistics & Industrial Parks Private Ltd, Kalina Warehousing Private Ltd, Panvel Warehousing Private Ltd, and Allcargo Logistics & Industrial Park Private Ltd for an equity consideration of near Rs 60 crore.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X