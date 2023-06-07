Allcargo arm to sell stake in logistics parks to Blackstone for Rs 400 crore

Shares of Allcargo Logistics Ltd ended at Rs 293.50, up by Rs 9.30, or 3.27 percent on the BSE.

Allcargo Logistics Ltd, the largest integrated player in the private sector, on Wednesday said its subsidiary Transindia Real Estate Ltd, is selling the Jhajjar logistics park and 10 percent in other parks to global private equity giant Blackstone

The logistics park in Jhajjar will be sold at an enterprise value of approximately Rs 625 crore, the company said in an exchange filing.

Also, the company will divest its 10 percent stake held in Malur Logistics & Industrial Parks Private Ltd, Venkatapura Logistics & Industrial Parks Private Ltd, Kalina Warehousing Private Ltd, Panvel Warehousing Private Ltd, and Allcargo Logistics & Industrial Park Private Ltd for an equity consideration of near Rs 60 crore.