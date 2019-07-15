cnbctv-18 budget 2019
Allahabad Bank tanks 15% on reporting Rs 1,775 crore fraud by Bhushan Power & Steel

Updated : July 15, 2019 12:11 PM IST

Shares of Allahabad Bank tanked over 14 percent on Monday after the public sector lender reported a fraud of Rs 1,775 crore by Bhushan Power & Steel.
The bank added that it has already made provisions of Rs 900.2 crore against the exposure.
Punjab National Bank also reported a borrowing fraud by Bhushan Power worth Rs 3,805 crore a week ago.
