All you need to know about mutual funds this week

Small-cap and mid-cap underperformance continued this week. S&P BSE SmallCap Index was down 3.38% this week compared to a decline of 1.41% in the Nifty 50 Index. The small-cap underperformance is a global phenomenon and the recent equity returns have been driven by large-caps in almost all markets. In the US the S&P SmallCap 600 Index has underperformed the S&P 500 Index by about 18% over the last year.

The small-cap underperformance in India has been slightly more extreme. The S&P BSE SmallCap Index has underperformed the Sensex by about 20.5% over the last year. More aggressive small-cap portfolios have fared worse drawdowns of 30-40%. A more interesting phenomenon is also surfacing on social media - Portfolio Managers who claimed a lot of alpha due to process, stock selection and intelligence during the run-up in the small-cap space are now running around looking for any and all external reasons on why their portfolio is underperforming. This indeed is a feature of the markets as well. The upside is always presented as skill, while downside needs to be looked through the lens of bad luck or external dominating factors.

Since 2017, we have stayed away from recommending small-cap or mid-cap funds in our ideal portfolio. And even today, we are not convinced they deserve a place in your asset allocation.

Nippon Life Insurance has received approval from the Competition Commission of India for the acquisition of up to 75% stake in Reliance Nippon Asset Management. Additionally, the Japanese insurer is set to acquire 100% stake in Reliance Capital Trustee Company and Reliance Capital AIF Trustee Company, both wholly-owned subsidiaries of Reliance Capital.

Index Weekly open Weekly close Change BSE Sensex 38,736.23 38,337.01 -1.03% Nifty 11,582.90 11,419.25 -1.41% S&P BSE SmallCap 13,776.58 13,310.35 -3.38% S&P BSE MidCap 14,553.88 14,078.34 -3.27%

Source- BSE/NSE

Source – Kuvera.in

Source – Kuvera.in

What investors bought

Source – Kuvera.in

What investors sold

Source – Kuvera.in

Movers & Shakers

1/ YES Mutual Fund has announced that Amit Deshmukh has been designated as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) for YES Asset Management.

2/ IDFC Mutual Fund has appointed Pradeep Kumar and Jaimini Bhagwati as Independent Directors on the board of IDFC AMC Trustee Company.

3/ Mirae Asset Mutual Fund has announced that Puneet Bhatia ceased to be the Head – Real Estate and Key Personnel of the AMC Trustee Company.

4/ Reports suggest that Sachin Bansal, the former co-Founder of Flipkart, is in talks with Essel Finance for acquiring Essel Mutual Fund.