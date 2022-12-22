DGTR recommends anti-dumping duty extension on monoisopropylamine imports

Monoisopropylamine is used in the production of plastics, pesticides, rubber chemicals, pharmaceuticals and also used in the petroleum industry.

The Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) recommended extension of anti-dumping duty on monoisopropylamine imports from China. The move comes after Alkyl Amines had sought an extension of anti-dumping duty on chemical intermediate monoisopropylamine imports originating from China.

The Directorate General of Trade Remedies, an investigation arm of the Commerce Ministry, on Tuesday said that anti-dumping duty on monoisopropylamine imports from China will continue for five years. In its order, DGTR said that there is continued dumping of the monoisopropylamine from China despite the anti-dumping duties in force.

Earlier, the authority, through a notification in February 2018, had suggested imposition of definitive anti-dumping duty on the import of the product following an investigation of one year.

"The said duties were levied for a period of five years and were set to expire on March 20, 2023," as per the notification.

Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd. is a global supplier and leader in aliphatic amine, amine derivative and specialty amines. The company serves a wide range of industries from life-sciences to petrochemicals.

