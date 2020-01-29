This small-cap has gained over 3500% in 10 years; target price up by Rs 380
Updated : January 29, 2020 02:45 PM IST
The smallcap chemicals company's shares touched a new all-time high of Rs 1,350.6 per share in trade on Wednesday, rising 3.2 percent.
The Indian amines industry is largely oligopolistic and AACL is one of the leading players with over 100 products.
So far this year, AACL share price has jumped 23 percent, while it returned over 81.5 percent to investors in the last one year.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more