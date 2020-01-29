Associate Partner
Countdown

#Budget2020#Coronavirus#Vistara
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks
Market

This small-cap has gained over 3500% in 10 years; target price up by Rs 380

Updated : January 29, 2020 02:45 PM IST

The smallcap chemicals company's shares touched a new all-time high of Rs 1,350.6 per share in trade on Wednesday, rising 3.2 percent.
The Indian amines industry is largely oligopolistic and AACL is one of the leading players with over 100 products.
So far this year, AACL share price has jumped 23 percent, while it returned over 81.5 percent to investors in the last one year.
This small-cap has gained over 3500% in 10 years; target price up by Rs 380
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Bajaj Finance posts highest ever quarterly net profit at Rs 1,614 crore in Q3

Bajaj Finance posts highest ever quarterly net profit at Rs 1,614 crore in Q3

Maruti Suzuki reports Q3 net profit at Rs 1,565 crore; misses estimates

Maruti Suzuki reports Q3 net profit at Rs 1,565 crore; misses estimates

Budget 2020: Here’s what life and general insurance sector expect

Budget 2020: Here’s what life and general insurance sector expect

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement