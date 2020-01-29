This small-cap has gained over 3500% in 10 years; target price up by Rs 380

Anand Rathi Research has raised its target price on Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd (AACL) to Rs 1,700 per share for the next 12 months on a positive outlook. The smallcap chemical company's shares touched a new all-time high of Rs 1,350.6 per share in trade on Wednesday, rising 3.2 percent. At 12.46 pm, the AACL share price quoted at Rs 1,336.20 apiece.

AACL is into manufacturing and marketing of various aliphatic amines, amine derivatives and other specialty chemicals from the last 35 years.

So far this year, AACL share price has jumped 23 percent. It has returned over 81.5 percent to investors in the last one year, outperforming the Sensex by more than 65 percent. Not just that, the 10-year gain on the stock is a whopping 3540 percent. The three-year gain too is above 300 percent.

The domestic brokerage firm is of the view that AACL will further benefit from favourable raw material pricing, anti-dumping measures and improved revenue visibility going ahead.

"With sustained improvement in performance owing to favourable raw material pricing, lower threat of dumping through imports and increased visibility of revenues going ahead we believe AACL should continue to report better performance and initiate our coverage with a BUY rating and a target price of Rs 1,700 per share," Anand Rathi said in a research report on Tuesday.

The Indian amines industry is largely oligopolistic and AACL is one of the leading players with over 100 products.

On guidance front, the management expects to incur capex of about Rs 800 million in FY20E and about Rs 1,000 million in FY21E to further add capacities in its Dahej plant and augment capacities at other locations, the report said. AACL is expected to generate revenues of around Rs 2,500 to Rs 3,000 million out of these capital expenditure programs in the coming years, it added.

"We expect AACL to grow its revenues in the next two years with a CAGR of about 19.4 percent to Rs 12,066 million in FY21E."

The negative to revised target price comes from AACL's exposure to global price risk for its raw materials and products as well as any substantial delay in its capex plans.