    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homemarket Newsstocks News

    Alkem Labs gets US FDA nod for chest pain drug; Shares rise

    Alkem Labs gets US FDA nod for chest pain drug; Shares rise

    Alkem Labs gets US FDA nod for chest pain drug; Shares rise
    Read Time
    1 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    Mini

    Shares of Alkem Laboratories are down 12 percent year-to-date.

    wealth-desk wealth-desk

    Buy / Sell Alkem Lab share

    TRADE

    Alkem Laboratories Ltd received approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to manufacture a key drug used to treat chest pain.

    The drug, known as Nifedipine, is used in the treatment of high blood pressure, and to control angina or chest pain. CNBC Awaaz reported on Tuesday about Alkem Laboratories getting the FDA’s approval to manufacture Nifedipine.

    Alkem Laboratories recently received approval from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) to launch StemOne in India. The product is used in the treatment of knee osteoarthritis and is the first allogenic cell therapy product approved for commercial use in India.
    Brokerages are bullish on Alkem Laboratories but have sounded cautious regarding the company's valuations. The company's June quarter results missed street expectations, post which, ICICI Securities cut its price target lower to Rs 3,695 from Rs 3,916 earlier.
    Shares of Alkem Laboratories recovered from the day's low and are trading 1 percent higher at Rs 3,204.80 on the National Stock Exchange. The stock is down 12 percent year-to-date.
    (Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    AlkemAlkem LaboratoriesAlkem Labsindian stock marketPharma companiespharma stocks

    Previous Article

    TCS expects weakness from this vertical while Street remains divided on prospects

    Next Article

    RateGain signs pact with Royal Orchid Hotels; Stock pares early gains

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng