Alkem Labs posts 13% decline in Q3 net profit at Rs 454.7 crore

Alkem Laboratories' revenue of Rs 3,040 crore for the December quarter was 16.1 percent higher than last year's third quarter, and 2.2 percent more than Street estimates.
Pharmaceutical company Alkem Laboratories Ltd reported a net profit of Rs 454.7 crore for the December quarter, which was 9.2 percent higher than Street estimates of Rs 416.4 crore. However, it was 13.5 percent lower than the Rs 525.6 crore reported in the third quarter of the last financial year.
Its revenue of Rs 3,040 crore was 16.1 percent higher than last year's third quarter and 2.2 percent more than Street estimates. In the third quarter of last fiscal, the pharma company reported a revenue of Rs 2,619 crore and the CNBC-TV18 poll had estimated the same to come in at Rs 2,976 crore for this year's Q3.
Alkem Labs reported its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) at Rs 599.1 percent, which was 34.7 percent higher than the CNBC-TV18 poll estimate of Rs 444.7 crore. Its margin was 19.7 percent for the December quarter, close to last year's 19 percent.
In the third quarter last fiscal, it reported an EBITDA of Rs 498.4 crore.
