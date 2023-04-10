USFDA concludes inspection at Alkem Lab's Ankleshwar facility with zero observations

The federal agency of the Department of Health and Human Service had issued an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) for the company's manufacturing unit, which was inspected during July 1-7, 2022.

Pharma company Alkem Laboratories has said that the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has completed the inspection of its manufacturing facility in Ankleshwar, Gujarat, with zero observation.

The US drug regulator had conducted a GMP (Good Manufacturing Practice) and pre-approval inspection at the facility from April 3 to April 7. After the end of the inspection, no Form 483 was issued, Alkem said in a filing to the stock exchanges on Friday.

According to USFDA, Form 483 is issued to a company after the conclusion of an inspection when the investigator observes that any food, drug and device has been adulterated or held under conditions whereby it may become injurious to health.

During the inspection, Alkem Laboratories was issued Form 483 containing only one observation.

Founded in 1973, Alkem Laboratories has 21 manufacturing facilities at multiple locations in India and the United States of America. About 29 percent of its revenue is generated via offshore sales

