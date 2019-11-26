Market
Alibaba shares rise 7.7% in Hong Kong stock market debut
Updated : November 26, 2019 08:14 AM IST
Alibaba is the fifth most-traded company in New York this year, averaging $2.6 billion a day, according to Refinitiv data.
At Tuesday’s listing ceremony, CEO Daniel Zhang noted Alibaba's Hong Kong debut had been a long time coming.
