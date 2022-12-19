English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv
 Live TV
Fifa World Cup

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

Homemarket Newsstocks News

USFDA issues form 483 with five observations for Alembic Pharma's Jarod facility

USFDA issues form 483 with five observations for Alembic Pharma's Jarod facility

USFDA issues form 483 with five observations for Alembic Pharma's Jarod facility
Read Time
1 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 19, 2022 2:34:33 PM IST (Published)

Alembic Pharma will respond to USFDA's five observations made on the Solid Oral Formulation Facility (F-4) at Jarod in Gujarat

wealth-desk wealth-desk

Buy / Sell Alembic Pharma share

TRADE

Recommended Articles

View All
Agni-V ballistic missile can target China — what it means for India

Agni-V ballistic missile can target China — what it means for India

IST5 Min(s) Read

GST on Online Gaming: No consensus yet on revenue valuation to levy tax

GST on Online Gaming: No consensus yet on revenue valuation to levy tax

IST4 Min(s) Read

Over a dozen acid attack cases reported per month in 2021 — Know about the laws and where the problem lies

Over a dozen acid attack cases reported per month in 2021 — Know about the laws and where the problem lies

IST5 Min(s) Read

Explained: How will the new Maharashtra panel on inter-faith and inter-caste marriages help women?

Explained: How will the new Maharashtra panel on inter-faith and inter-caste marriages help women?

IST2 Min(s) Read

The United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has issued a Form 483 with 5 procedural observations to Alembic Pharmaceuticals after conducting a Pre-Approval Inspection (PAI) at the company’s Solid Oral Formulation facility in Gujarat’s Jarod.


Responding to the development, Alembic Pharmaceuticals, in an exchange filing, emphasised its commitment to high-quality standards and compliance. It claimed that none of the observations were related to data integrity and they believed that the observations can be addressed. The company added that it's working on a befitting response that will be submitted to USFDA within the stipulated period.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals had received USFDA final approval for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA), Desonide Cream, 0.05 percent, a low potency corticosteroid indicated for the relief of inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of corticosteroid-responsive dermatoses.

Aleor Dermaceuticals Ltd. (Aleor), which was amalgamated with Alembic, filed for the ANDA. The approved ANDA is therapeutically equivalent to the reference-listed drug product (RLD).

Desonide Cream, 0.05 percent, has an estimated market size of $12 million as of September 2022, according to IQVIA.

Shares of Alembic Pharmaceuticals are trading 0.45 percent lower at Rs 580.60.

(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Alembic Pharma

Previous Article

GMR Airports shares gain 4% after Mactan Cebu Airport stake sale

Next Article

Dr Reddy's completes phase 1 study of proposed biosimilar used for arthritis