English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv
Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

Homemarket Newsstocks News

Alembic Pharma gets USFDA nod for Cardiac disorder treatment drug

Alembic Pharma gets USFDA nod for Cardiac disorder treatment drug

Alembic Pharma gets USFDA nod for Cardiac disorder treatment drug
Read Time
2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

Nifedipine tablets are used to treat cardiac and circulatory disorders like Vasospastic Angina, Chronic Stable Angina and Hypertension.

wealth-desk wealth-desk

Buy / Sell Alembic Pharma share

TRADE

Recommended Articles

View All
Small savings schemes — Will govt hike interest rates of PPF and SSY? Here's the answer

Small savings schemes — Will govt hike interest rates of PPF and SSY? Here's the answer

IST4 Min(s) Read

Haldiram & Bikaji: Story of the brothers who control half of India's namkeen market

Haldiram & Bikaji: Story of the brothers who control half of India's namkeen market

IST4 Min(s) Read

A check of Softbank's India holdings as allegations against Masayoshi Son put pressure on firm

A check of Softbank's India holdings as allegations against Masayoshi Son put pressure on firm

IST4 Min(s) Read

Pfizer vaccine expert brings threat over flu pandemic back into focus — How serious is it

Pfizer vaccine expert brings threat over flu pandemic back into focus — How serious is it

IST4 Min(s) Read


Alembic Pharmaceuticals on Monday said that it has received the United States Food and Drug Administration’s (USFDA) final approval for Nifedipine extended-release tablets USP, 30 mg, 60 mg, and 90 mg.
Nifedipine tablets are used to treat cardiac and circulatory disorders like Vasospastic Angina, Chronic Stable Angina, and Hypertension.
Also Read: Alembic Pharma gets final USFDA nod for injection used in surgeries, ulcers
The approved abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug product, Procardia XL extended-release tablets, 30 mg, 60 mg, and 90 mg, of Pfizer Inc.
According to IQVIA data, Nifedipine extended-release tablets USP, 30 mg, 60 mg, and 90 mg, have an estimated market size of $56 million for 12 months that ended in September 2022.
Earlier this month, Alembic Pharma received approval from the USFDA for Cyclophosphamide Capsules, Ketorolac Tromethamine Injection USP, Glycopyrrolate Injection USP, and Mesalamine Extended capsules.
The pharma company has a cumulative total of 177 ANDA approvals, including 153 final approvals and 24 tentative approvals, from USFDA.
RK Baheti, CFO of Alembic Pharma told CNBC-TV18 that the lower-than-expected performance was because the US margins have been under pressure.
Baheti further added that the company would be happy with $45-50 m revenue in the US every quarter.
Shares of Alembic Pharma ended little changed at Rs 625.95.
Also Read: Alembic Pharma gets fourth approval from the US drug regulator in a month
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Alembic Pharma

Previous Article

KPI Green Energy gets commissioning certificate for 5.4 MW CPP solar plant, shares surge

Next Article

Paid reviews admissible, but there has to be a disclosure: Consumer Affairs Secretary

Shows

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng