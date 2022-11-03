Cross
    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homemarket Newsstocks News

    Alembic Pharma shares surge on second USFDA nod for General Sterile facility

    Alembic Pharma shares surge on second USFDA nod for General Sterile facility

    Alembic Pharma shares surge on second USFDA nod for General Sterile facility
    Read Time
    1 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    The Ketorolac Tromethamine Injection USP has an estimated market size of $59 million for 12 months ending June 2022.

    wealth-desk wealth-desk

    Buy / Sell Alembic Pharma share

    TRADE

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    Pharma PLI weighed down by low subsidies, caveats but market indicates scheme will take off now

    Pharma PLI weighed down by low subsidies, caveats but market indicates scheme will take off now

    IST4 Min(s) Read

    There is a connection between Bikaji & Haldiram. Do you know what?

    There is a connection between Bikaji & Haldiram. Do you know what?

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    Some of world's biggest brands have quietly paused ads on Twitter

    Some of world's biggest brands have quietly paused ads on Twitter

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    Fake fielding row explained: Why is Virat Kohli being accused of unfair play by Bangladesh fans and what does the law say?

    Fake fielding row explained: Why is Virat Kohli being accused of unfair play by Bangladesh fans and what does the law say?

    IST4 Min(s) Read

    Shares of Alembic Pharma gained over 7.5 percent on Thursday after receiving final approval from the USFDA for its anti-inflammatory Ketorolac Tromethamine Injection. The stock has now gained 20 percent over the last five trading sessions.

    This is the company’s second injectable product approval for its General Sterile Facility. Earlier this week, Alembic Pharma announced that its first injectable product from its General Sterile Facility - the Glycopyrrolate Injection USP – had been approved by the US regulator.

    The pharmaceutical company received final approval from the USFDA for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Ketorolac Tromethamine Injection USP, single-dose vials. The injection is used for short-term or less than five days of management of moderately severe acute pain in adults.

    The Ketorolac Tromethamine Injection USP has an estimated market size of $59 million for 12 months ending June 2022, according to clinical research firm IQVIA.

    Also Read: Alembic Pharma shares jump after USFDA approval for ulcerative colitis drug

    The company will be considering its September quarter results on November 11.

    Shares of Alembic Pharma ended 7.6 percent higher at Rs 658.50.
    Also Read: Alembic Pharmaceuticals declines as US regulator issues observations to Panelav's facility
    (Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    Alembic Pharma

    Previous Article

    Firstsource Solutions shares drop after company lowers full year guidance again

    Next Article

    Godrej Properties acquires land for residential project in Palghar near Mumbai

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng