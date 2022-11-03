Alembic Pharma shares surge on second USFDA nod for General Sterile facility

The Ketorolac Tromethamine Injection USP has an estimated market size of $59 million for 12 months ending June 2022.
This is the company’s second injectable product approval for its General Sterile Facility. Earlier this week, Alembic Pharma announced that its first injectable product from its General Sterile Facility - the Glycopyrrolate Injection USP – had been approved by the US regulator.
The pharmaceutical company received final approval from the USFDA for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Ketorolac Tromethamine Injection USP, single-dose vials. The injection is used for short-term or less than five days of management of moderately severe acute pain in adults.
The Ketorolac Tromethamine Injection USP has an estimated market size of $59 million for 12 months ending June 2022, according to clinical research firm IQVIA.
The company will be considering its September quarter results on November 11.