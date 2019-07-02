Market
Alembic Pharma shares surge 6% on USFDA approval for Febuxostat tablets
Updated : July 02, 2019 12:09 PM IST
Shares of Alembic Pharmaceuticals surged nearly 6 percent on Tuesday after the US health regulator approved Febuxostat tablets.
The stock gained as much as 5.8 percent to Rs 533 per share on the BSE.
Alembic added that it now has a total of 98 ANDA approvals (87 final approvals and 11 tentative approvals) from USFDA.
